Leonard named Toronto driving champ

BRAMPTON, ON – Bruce Leonard of JD Smith Transport has been named Grand Champion of the Toronto Region Truck Driving Championships, held on May 27 in Brampton.

Leonard was competing in the tandem-tandem category, and his point total represented the biggest margin above the average recorded in any other category.

About 33 drivers tested their skills among the cones spread out at the Powerade Center in Brampton, Ontario. Other categories included straight truck; single-single; single-tandem; nd B-trains. The top four drivers from each category advance to compete in the provincial championships on July 7-9 at the same location.

National championships have been cancelled this year.

Winners included: Straight truck, Kevin Bradshaw, Canada Cartage; single-single, Shawn Pietracupa, XPO Logistics; single-tandem, Danny Wink, Speedy Transport; tandem-tandem, Leonard, JD Smith Transport; and B-train, Dan Congdon, YRC Reimer.

James Taylor of Transam Carriers was named Rookie of the Year and YRC Reimer won the team award.