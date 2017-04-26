Lightweight CNG tank from Quantum

Quantum Fuel Systems’ Q-Cab60 is a Compressed Natural Gas fuel module that will hold up to 60 Diesel Gallon Equivalents of fuel without blocking the view through the back of a cab.

The model weighs 135 pounds, and the company says that’s the lightest single tank to hold 60 Diesel Gallon Equivalents.

Like other Quantum tanks, it comes with a fully integrated hook and hang system for installations behind the cab. Other features include integral fuel receptacles, pressure relief devices, pressure gauges, and fuel metering subsystems including a pressure regulator and thermal management. The single-harness truck wiring interface uses the Original Equipment Manufacturer fuel gauge.