Loadlink reports surge in loads, drop in trucks

TORONTO, ON – Load volumes on TransCore Link Logistics’ Loadlink load board surged in December, jumping 45% higher than those reported during the same month in 2015. The number of trucks vying for those loads also dropped, leading to what is cited as “healthy” truck-to-load ratios.

Month-over-month load volumes also climbed 14% despite fewer shopping days and Christmas holidays.

It is a dramatic reversal of what was experienced in 2015, when load volumes began on a high and ended on a low.

“In 2016, loads began the year moderately low with a typical seasonal dip in the summer months followed by a rise in the third quarter. December’s closing volumes puts December 2016 in second place with the highest load volumes on record for the month of December,” the company reports.

The high load volumes were matched by the lowest number of posted trucks in 21 months. The posted equipment was down 19% month over month, and 14% year over year.

“With an historic peak in truck postings in August, followed by a significant drop in September, and a subsequent drop in December, this downward trend over the last four months helped to tighten capacity at year’s end—a trend that was last seen in early 2015,” the company adds.

There was an average of three trucks per load for most of the year, but that dropped to a healthier 2.26 trucks per load in December, and it was also down dramatically from the 3.73 recorded in December 2015.

TransCore’s Canadian Freight Index draws on data from about 5,500 Canadian trucking companies and freight brokers.