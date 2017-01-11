Long-time OTA employee Jackie Dobrowolski leaving the association

TORONTO-- After 29 years as the office manager and executive assistant to Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) and Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) Chief Executive Officer David Bradley, Jackie Dobrowolski – or Jack/JD as she is known to so many – has announced she is leaving the association to pursue other interests.

“Jackie has been a wonderful assistant and a major asset to OTA for almost three decades. She has been and always will be part of the family. She will be greatly missed, but I – as well as a great many others--wish her nothing but the best for the future,” said Bradley, who will be retiring at the end of this year.

For her part, Jackie says: “The decision to leave OTA was very difficult and bittersweet. I grew up here and it has been a large part of my life. Working with David, the staff and the members has been a wonderful and invaluable experience for which I am forever thankful. I have met so many great people who I am proud and grateful to call my friends. With David’s upcoming retirement, it’s an opportunity for me to try something new.”

Dobrowski's last day at OTA will be February 28, 2017. In addition to preparing for her departure, she looks forward to making time to say farewell to all those in the industry she has come to know over the years.