Look ma! No driver!

CHICAGO,Ill--The Lyon, France-based startup Navya, manufacturer of an electric driverless shuttle bus it calls an Arma, is opening an American office. Navya says there are 35 Arma vehicles in use in nine countries around the world, and there's also an Arma in service on the campus of University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

The shuttle carries up to 15 people and operates independently of infrastructure. Top speed is approximately 30 mph.

According to a press release, "The vehicle is equipped with the latest generation in sensors to enable it to find its way around and navigate effectively. Lidars, stereovision cameras, GPS, IMU and odometry enable the NAVYA ARMA to position itself to within a few centimetres from the desired target and to identify all types of obstacle on the road (fixed such as posts or mobilesuch as pedestrians) or signage in both daylight and at night time."

“Navya is committed to being a deeply invested partner for American transit alternatives. The Arma delivers public mobility solutions that are both autonomous and sustainable and provide viable first and last mile transportation for both civic and private enterprise applications,” Navya CEO Christophe Sapet said in a statement.

Click here to see the Arma in action in a Las Vegas demonstration.