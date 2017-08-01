Mack certifies 100th Uptime Center

GREENSBORO, NC – Mack Trucks has certified its 100th Certified Uptime Center, which recognizes dealer locations that embrace standardized workflows and processes as well as redesigned service bays.

The designations were first unveiled in January 2016.

Features of the centers include uptime bays that are reserved for trucks that require less than four hours of work. And internal research shows that the locations have also increased shop efficiency by 24%, and reduced check-in times by more than 40 minutes.

“Attaining 100 Mack Certified Uptime Centers in a relatively short amount of time exemplifies how Mack dealerships are committed to going above and beyond to best meet the needs of customers,” said Jonathan Randall, senior vice president - sales for Mack Trucks North America. “We have many more dealerships in the pipeline for this certification, and I’m pleased to see dealers dedicating resources to better manage uptime and obtain this distinction.”