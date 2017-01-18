Mack donates Granite to educational fundraiser

LAS VEGAS -- Mack Trucks has donated a 2016 Mack Granite Axle Forward truck to the 12th annual Concrete Industry Management’s (CIM) auction to help support the CIM's educational programs. And McNeilus donated an 11-cubic-yard Bridgemaster concrete transit mixer to go with it.

The Granite model will be the signature bid item during the live auction which takes place today, Wednesday January 18, at the giant World of Concrete conference in Las Vegas.

“Mack is proud to do our part to help support the concrete industry and future professionals interested in a career in this highly technical and competitive segment of the market,” said Tim Wrinkle, Mack construction product manager. “As a market leader in construction, Mack recognizes the value of CIM’s programs and we are pleased to once again donate a Mack Granite to the auction.”

The four-year CIM program is designed to equip students with the enhanced technical, communication and management skills needed to succeed in the concrete industry of the 21st century. The program is offered at Middle Tennessee State University, the New Jersey Institute of Technology, California State University – Chico and Texas State University.

“We appreciate the consistent support from Mack Trucks and McNeilus Company as they once again offer significant donations to the CIM Auction,” said Michael Phillips, CIM auction committee chairman. “The truck and mixer will help ensure a successful CIM Auction, and exemplifies Mack’s and McNeilus’s commitment to the concrete industry.”