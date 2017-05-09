Mack LR now in a 4x2

Mack’s LR low-entry refuse cabover is now offered in a 4x2 configuration, building on the maneuverability available in the model’s traditional 6x4.

The truck was first launched in 2015. Its cab includes power windows and door locks, memory mirrors, in-dash air-conditioning, standard in-cab LED lighting, and an instrument cluster with color LCD display. Centrally mounted climate and radio controls can be accessed from both driving positions, the company adds.

A tilt and telescoping steering standard is also standard, and comes with steering column-mounted main gauge pods for right- and left-hand driving positions, improving visibility.

Other additions have included a central storage space for lunch coolers, two-liter bottles, beverage cups, mobile phones and MP3 players in addition to the two levels of storage on the rear wall.

The LR models are powered by Mack’s proprietary 11-liter MP7 diesel, offering 355 horsepower and 1,260 lb-ft of torque, although the Cummins Westport ISL G natural gas engine is optional. They also come with an Allison RDS five- or six-speed automatic transmission.