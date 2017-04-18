Mack names Richard Hoyle as national accounts VP

GREENSBORO, NC – Richard (Rick) Hoyle has been named the new vice president of national accounts for Mack Trucks. Hoyle will be overlooking all national accounts activity in North America while also helping grow the national accounts segment of Mack’s business.

“Having served in numerous positions in the trucking industry from operator to executive-level roles, Rick brings a wealth of experience,” said Jonathan Randall, senior vice president of sales for Mack Trucks North America. “We welcome Rick to our team and look forward to his contributions.”

In addition to holding a business management degree from Western Carolina University, Hoyle owned and operated a bulk haul business for 16 years before joining Mack.

Hoyle will be based in Greensboro, North Carolina, at Mack World Headquarters.