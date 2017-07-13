Mack offers glimpse of truck to come

GREENSBORO, NC – Mack Trucks unveils its new highway tractor on September 13, but bulldog lovers don’t need to wait that long for a sneak peek.

Photos, behind the scenes videos, and other material will offer a glimpse at the equipment before the official reveal, at www.macktrucks.com/newmack.

“We’ve only just started to flow information about the new offer into the market, but the response has already been tremendous,” said John Walsh, Mack Trucks vice president of global brand management and marketing.

Not only that, but details about new interiors for the vocational Granite models will be available at www.macktrucks.com/mackcomfort.

Content will also be shared through social media using the hashtags #NewMack and #MackComfort.