Mack Over-the-Air programming

Mack is bringing its Over the Air (OTA) programming to refuse vehicles including the 2018 Granite, TerraPro and LR models with Mack 2017 GHG engines. With that, owners can update software without pulling into a service bay, setting parameters like road speed limits from afar.

2018 LR models with GuardDog Connect will be the first to receive OTA, beginning in the third quarter of this year, while the feature will come to TerraPro and Granite models later in the year.