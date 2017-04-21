0 Comments
Mack's 16,000-pound front axle
Posted: Apr 21, 2017 9:02 AM | Last Updated: Apr 21, 2017 9:03 AM
Mack Trucks has unveiled a proprietary 16,000-pound front axle for axle-back and axle-forward models of the Pinnacle.
Designed for heavier loads, it will likely see the widest use among regional haulers who operate in Western provinces that allow more weight on front axles, as well as the multi-axle Michigan configurations that are a familiar sight in Ontario, company officials say.
