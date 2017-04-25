Magellan, Samsung provide industry with “one-stop-shop”

TAMPA, FL – GPS provider Magellan has announced it has partnered with Samsung to provide commercial-grade truck navigation and Electronic-Logging-Device (ELD) compliant software to track Hours of Service (HOS) for both short and long-haul trucking businesses.

The new alliance forms ahead of the U.S. ELD compliance deadline coming into effect this December, and will see Samsung mobile devices become a part of Magellan's tracking solutions portfolio that it now offers to the trucking industry.

"Helping the trucking industry be compliant with ELD standards by the end of the year is critical and Samsung is committed to bringing these solutions forward," said Kevin Gilroy, executive vice-president and general manager of Samsung Electronics America. "The Magellan HOS Compliance solution is a powerful, comprehensive product that brings the best of fleet navigation software to the market. We are excited to be working in close alignment with Magellan for this program."

To reduce time spent on installation and configuration, Magellan's fleet solutions can be integrated and pre-loaded onto Samsung devices like the Samsung Galaxy E, Samsung Galaxy A and select Samsung S7 smart phone models.

The Magellan and Samsung solution will offer fleets features like FMCSA certified HOS logging tools, reports, and alerts to keep drivers on time and in compliance. Both a dispatch and backend web portal will allow for more efficient HOS, DVIR (Driver-Vehicle Inspection Report), and IFTA (International Fuel Tax Agreement) reports, while on-device data transfer and support for co-drivers will make roadside inspections a smoother task.

This pact will also feature Magellan's navigation and routing engine that will provide truck-specific map data like maximum vehicle heights for bridges and permitted roads for transporting dangerous goods.

IT distributor SYNNEX will fill the role of distribution partner for the new solution and will work with transportation resellers to bring the solution to market which is expected to happen in the second quarter of 2017 in the U.S.

"Samsung's commercial tablets with Magellan Fleet Navigation are an excellent value for fleets and drivers," said Mark Perini, vice-president of Automotive Business for Magellan. "We've been working diligently with the Samsung team to ensure a compliance-critical solution, and we believe our Hours of Service capability is the best in the market."