MAHLE partners with Gray, Noregon on tools

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAHLE Service Solutions has partnered with Gray and Noregon to enhance the tools and equipment it offers in the heavy-duty aftermarket.

MAHLE Manufactured by Gray products will include a full line of shop equipment including stands, floor jacks, vehicle lifts, fluid collection systems and other offerings. Those will be officially released during the Technology and Maintenance Council’s annual meeting in February.

With Noregon, the company will introduce TechPRO HD powered by JPRO in-shop diagnostic and repair tools. MAHLE had previously introduced the TechPro diagnostic scan tool in the automotive market. The AC system linked diagnostics with service. The subscriptions will be handled through MAHLE.

“We decided last year sometime that if you want to be a solution provider in the heavy-duty segment, you have to have more than the fluid side,” says Andreas Huber, general manager service solutions. “It’s a great start. We’re very excited,” he added, hinting that other product lines may be coming in the future.

“We can provide for fleets a complete solution from passenger cars to Class 8 trucks,” he said.