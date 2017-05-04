Maxim charity BBQ to raise funds for CancerCare Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB – On May 26, Maxim Truck and Trailer will be hosting their annual charity barbecue in support of CancerCare Manitoba Foundation’s Challenge for Life 2.0

Being diagnosed with cancer more than a year ago, Maxim’s Chief Executive Officer Doug Harvey will discuss how the disease has touched his life. In addition, Jan Shute, Maxim’s sponsorship manager, will also personally speak about how cancer has impacted her life.

For $10 attendees will be treated to burgers, smokies and soda. The event will be held at Maxim’s headquarters at 1860 Brookside Blvd, in Winnipeg and will run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the door and all proceeds will be donated to CancerCare Manitoba Foundation.