May loads "2nd-highest on record"; 31% over 2016

TORONTO--Canadian and cross-border loads performed well in May with volumes demonstrating impressive increases. Year-over-year, freight volumes jumped 31% compared to May, 2016. Load volumes in May 2017 were the second-highest ever recorded in May, climbing 17% over last month.

The figures come from TransCore Link Logistics' Canadian Freight Index, comprised from roughly 5,500 of Canada’s trucking companies and freight brokers; this data includes all domestic, cross-border and interstate data submitted by Loadlink customers.

Intra-Canada loads accounted for 27% of the total volumes and improved substantially by 40% year-over-year. Cross-border Load postings represented 70% of the data submitted by Loadlink users and showed significant increases.

Loads leaving Canada to the United States jumped 30%.

Loads entering Canada climbed by 29 percent year-over-year.

May’s truck-to-load ratio remained steady at two trucks for every available load posted, and this ratio improved 29% from 2.84 compared to the same period last year. While equipment postings increased 17% month-over-month and decreased 7% year-over-year, May’s increase in load volumes and increased capacity contributed to a consistent truck-to-load ratio month-over-month.

Truckload spot rates in specific areas can be accessed from TransCore’s Rate Index truckload rating tool, and real-time and historical data on total truck and load volumes, as well as ratios in specific areas can be accessed from TransCore’s Posting Index.