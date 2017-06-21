May was good month for trailer builders

COLUMBUS, IN -- Facilitated by the additional build days, total trailer production in North America was up 12% sequentially in May, and was 2% better than last year, according to the trucking business analysts at ACT Research.

“The majority of the May increase resulted from two more days in the schedule, although an increase in daily build rates also contributed,” said Frank Maly, Director–CV Transportation Analysis and Research at ACT.

“Gains in dry vans and reefers led the way last month.”

Trailer volumes were up 11% sequentially in May, with over 24,000 trailers shipped.

“May shipments were nearly equivalent year-over-year, with volume off less than 1%,” said Maly. “Seasonally adjusted volume was 25,132, which was also up 11% month-over-month from the corresponding April measure."