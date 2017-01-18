McLeod updates software

Version 16.2 of McLeod Software's flagship products, LoadMaster Enterprise and PowerBroker, introduces new business process automation tools that are said to add significant value for carriers and brokers.

The new version includes a new brokerage Carrier Scorecard module for PowerBroker to provide a comprehensive measurement system for evaluating carrier performance. The system uses up to 14 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to identify, rank, and score each carrier's performance. KPIs can be set up with both positive and negative point assignments, and be used to compare scores against peers over a specific time period. A broker rating screen allows customers to capture subjective measurements after the carrier has been dispatched. The ability to capture subjective feedback during dispatch using these definable prompts provides an opportunity to measure how well carriers are actually performing for a broker. Brokers will use these subjective measures along with the captured objective values as part of an overall carrier score.

The new McLeod Logix Solutions Automated Collections module helps carriers and brokers reduce 'Days Sales Outstanding' and improve cash flow. Manual collection processes for past-due invoices require lots of non-value-added time and labor to follow up with the collections work. This gives users the automation to get the work done more efficiently and consistently, in shorter timeframes.

McLeod has also expanded McLeod IQ by adding even more data elements and dimensions to the analysis framework that's included in the product: Customer Relationship Management; Load Claims; Accidents; Fuel costs and consumption; and Payroll expenses.

Version 16.2 brings new mobile communications interfaces with J.J. Keller Business Services, including Hours of Service and Tractor Position reporting. Other partnerships include inGauge to provide support for McLeod customers to participate in the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) Benchmarking Program. There are many other such links as well.