Meet 5 B.C. outfits that get safety right

LANGLEY, B.C.-- Two years ago, Leonard Kane Jr., paid a consultant to assess the health and safety practices of Len's Transportation Group, the trucking company that his father Leonard Sr., launched in 1964. And this week, Len's was honored as one of the five safest trucking outfits in the province.

An organization called Safety Driven-Trucking Safety Council of BC (SafetyDriven–TSCBC) cited Phoenix Truck&Crane, Sutco Transportation Specialists, Bandstra Transportation Systems Ltd., MasonLift Ltd., and finally, Len's,--which includes Ranger Transport-- for their commitment to keeping their workers and workplaces safe from injury, illness, and disease.

In order to qualify, the companies had earned their Certificate of Recognition (COR), a designation awarded to employers with a health and safety management system that exceeds regulatory requirements. They are certified after passing audits by third parties.

These five achieved the highest COR audit scores in 2016.

“Getting COR strengthens morale and relationships within the organization and that can translate into higher productivity and a healthier workplace for everyone,” says Mark Donnelly, Executive Director of SafetyDriven-TSCBC. “COR has a positive influence on a company’s safety culture which, in turn, drives down injury rates and claims costs.”

"What's really important about COR," Kane says, "it's not only that you might save a little money here and there; the important thing is you have a safe and happy workplace. We have about 19 employees here. I know everybody by name. Nobody wants to have to be the person who phones somebody's wife or child to tell them there's been an accident."

Len's won in the small-employer (four to 19 employees) category.

Phoenix Truck & Crane came first in the large-employer division. Phoenix also collected the first-ever Health and Safety Innovation Award for mandating all of their owner-operators to become COR-certified and providing them with the necessary tools and time to succeed.

Sutco Transportation Specialists, operating out of Salmo and West Kelowna, were recognized as early adopters of technologies and techniques.

Bandstra Transportation Systems Ltd., based in Richmond, has been in operation for more than 60 years. According to a press release from SafetyDriven–TSCBC, "whether it is adopting new technologies or developing new operating techniques, they have never backed away from the challenge."

The Best Overall Award went to MasonLift Ltd. "This Delta-based company provides material handling solutions and support across BC. Established 70 years ago, MasonLift has experienced many changes through the years and made adaptability part of how they do business," SafetyDriven–TSCBC stated.

SafetyDriven – Trucking Safety Council of BC is a not-for-profit organization and is also a certifying partner for the Health and Safety Certificate of Recognition (COR). SafetyDriven works with management, employees and owner/operators in B.C. trucking and related industries to strengthen safety performance and reduce the number and severity of workplace injuries, illnesses and fatalities.