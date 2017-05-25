Megaprojects will spike OTR tire sales

NEW YORK, N.Y.-- If the market for off-road tires is any indication--and it is--mining, forestry, industrial and mega-project activity around the world will expand by about 8% percent a year for the next half decade. According to a new report called “Global OTR Tire Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2022,” the OTR tire market is expected to surpass the $30-billion mark by 2022.

The research, conducted by New-York-based TechSci Research also predicts higher OTR tire prices.

"Mining, construction & industrial tire segment dominated global OTR tire market over the past few years and this trend is anticipated to continue through 2022. Asia-Pacific and Europe & CIS cumulatively accounted for the lion’s share in global OTR tire market, followed by North America, South America and Middle East & Africa."

The Asia-Pacific OTR tire market is the largest due to expanding infrastructure and construction of megaprojects. National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China approved investment of $15 billion for construction of eight infrastructure projects in 2015 alone. In 2015, federal government of Germany planned an investment of $300 billion under the national infrastructure plan, Bundesverkehrswegeplan. On account of such initiatives, taken by governments in various countries across the globe, demand for OTR tires is expected to grow through 2022. “Over the past few years, demand for OTR tire across the world witnessed moderate growth owing to rising demand for OTR vehicles for mining and construction activities. Thereby, fueling OTR tire sales. Moreover, this trend is expected to continue further in the coming years, with growth majorly emanating in Asia-Pacific.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, the research-based global management consulting firm that produced the OTR tire study.