BREAKING Meyers Transport ceasing LTL operations

BELLEVILLE, ON – Meyers Transport, a fleet that has been in business for 90 years, is closing its doors on January 20, while related Mortrans and Mosaic Logistics businesses will continue operations.

Mortrans, based in Belleville, Ontario, will continue to provide truckload and dedicated specialty services between Ontario, Quebec and the U.S., and will be owned and operated by Larry and Natalie Meyers. Mosaic Logistics, based in Peterborough, Ontario, provides third-party logistics services and will be owned and operated by Jacquie Meyers.

Meyers Transport has been family owned and operated for four generations.

“This is a sad day for the Meyers family, and the decision was not made lightly. However, there comes a time when you have to recognize that things change, and you need to reset your focus and move on,” said Natalie Meyers, chairwoman of Meyers Transport. “We want to thank all our employees, customers and suppliers for the many years we have worked together. The loyalty of the employees and the good relationship with our customers and suppliers are the reason for our longevity.”

The company says employees will continue to work “as long as possible to ensure an orderly winding down”.

Meyers Transportation Services reported 122 tractors, 700 trailers, 54 owner-operators and 302 employees last year -- making it one of the Top 100 for-hire fleets in Canada. The number affected by the closure of the LTL fleet was not announced.