Michelin applauds Alberta for allowing Super Singles

LAVAL, QC – Michelin Canada is lauding the recent choice by the Alberta Government to allow wide-based single tires on provincial highways.

The North American arm of the tire company said it recognized the leadership of the Alberta Ministry of Transportation and the Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) for working together to make the new environmentally-friendly regulation possible.

The regulation regarding the New Generation Wide Base Single Tires (NGWBST) went into effect on July 1, after a year-long pilot project, and allows trucks to travel on provincial highways using the super single tires without a weight penalty. The government says it is also actively encouraging municipalities to adopt the new regulations to make it easier for fleets to use the tires.

Super singles show significantly less environmental impact than their duel counterparts. Alberta Transportation says the pilot project showed the tires improved fuel efficiency by up to 10%, reducing both fuel costs and greenhouse gas emissions.

Michelin says the tires also use 25% less raw material during construction than conventional duel tires, ensuring less environmental impact at both the beginning and end of the life-cycle of the tire.

President of Michelin North America (Canada) Jeff MacLean said he was pleased Alberta was helping to create harmony across the county by being the latest province to adopt the regulation.

"As a promoter of sustainable mobility, Michelin is encouraged when provinces work collaboratively with their commercial stakeholders to develop pragmatic solutions that help the country transition to a lower-carbon economy," said MacLean.

British Columbia is now the only western province that does not allow the use of the new generation tires without a penalty. The tires have been allowed at equal weights in Ontario since 2008.

In the pilot project the AMTA said there was no significant extra wear to roadways where the tires were used. Alberta Transportation says it will still continue to monitor the effect the tires have on highways, but says the increased environmental sustainability the tires provide is valuable.

An earlier story on the new regulation can be read here.