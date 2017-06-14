Michelin unveils wheel with no air

MONTREAL, QC -- Looking not unlike a lushly blue life form on James Cameron’s cinematic world of Pandora, the prototype of Michelin’s Visionary concept tire glowingly held center stage on June 14 at the tire maker’s Movin’ On global conference on sustainable transportation.

Michelin Group Executive Vice President of research and development Terry K. Gettys called the airless tire-and-wheel combination a long-term concept that represents nothing less than “a concrete demonstration of a system of solutions for the future of sustainable mobility.”

More specifically, it can be viewed as the sum of three key elements: