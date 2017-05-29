Michigan court upholds injury verdict

DETROIT, MI – The Michigan Court of Appeals has reaffirmed a US $22.6-million personal injury verdict in a case that involved a truck driver hitting another driver.

Burt Holt was inspecting his trailer at the Container Port Group on Fort Street in Detroit when he was hit by another truck driver by Amarild Ushe of Reliable Transportation Specialists. Holt suffered a traumatic brain injury, severe depression and chronic pain, and has undergone four surgeries.

The Michigan Court of Appeals voted 3-0 to uphold the original jury verdict.