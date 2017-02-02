0 Comments
Mid-Ontario secures Volvo honors
Posted: Feb 2, 2017 6:43 PM | Last Updated: Feb 2, 2017 6:43 PM
BARRIE, ON -- Volvo Trucks North America has named Mid-Ontario Truck Center of Barrie, Ontario as its 2016 Canada Dealer of the Year. North American Dealer of the Year honors went to General Truck Sales of Muncie, Indiana.
The awards recognize performance in new truck sales, market share, parts sales, customer satisfaction, dealer operating standards, franchise investment, and support for other dealers.
Filed Under:Volvo • Mid-Ontario