Missing driver found, deceased

CHICAGO, IL – Doug Harkness, a missing 72-year-old driver with S&C Transport, died of what appears to be natural causes while in his truck at a truck stop outside of Chicago.

Family had asked the trucking industry to help locate Harkness, who had gone missing on Wednesday night while on the job south of the border. It was uncharacteristic for him not to contact dispatchers or family.

Harkness is the father of Cavalier Group of Companies maintenance director Tim Harkness.