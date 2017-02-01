More Isuzu service in Northern Ontario

SUDBURY-- Tru-Nor Truck Centres Sudbury, a Tallman Group Company, is now a full-service Isuzu dealership offering sales, lease, rental, parts, and service support for the full line of Isuzu N-Series gas- and diesel-powered Low Cab Forward trucks.

“Isuzu is excited to share in their growth into Northern Ontario with the establishment of Isuzu Sudbury. The addition of the Isuzu Class 3, 4, and 5 trucks available in both gas and diesel will provide Tru-Nor with a new opportunity for growth in Sudbury. Furthermore our new 2018 Class 6 FTR to launch mid-year 2017 will create additional interest in the Isuzu line in Northern Ontario.” said Andrew Craig, Director of Canadian Operations for Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada.

Isuzu N-Series gas or diesel trucks range from 12,000–19,500 lbs. GVWR in a standard 2-door or Crew Cab configuration.

“Isuzu is a best-in-class medium-duty truck that complements our current product offerings really well while giving our customers more options to find the right truck to fit their application” said Terry Descoteaux, Vice President of Tru-Nor Truck Centres.

Tru-Nor Truck Centres, a Tallman Group Company, is a network of full service International Truck and Isuzu Dealerships. The first dealership was opened in Sudbury in 1991 with a total of 8 employees. Today Tru-Nor operates locations in Sudbury, Timmins and Sault Ste Marie. It has new state of the art facilities in Sudbury and Timmins and has a new building slated for the Sault Ste Marie market in the near future. With a total of more than 100 employees, they have the largest dealer network in Northern Ontario.