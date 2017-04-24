Moss named COO at Ward

ALTOONA, PA – Mike Moss has been named Chief Operating Officer of Ward Transport and Logistics, a family-owned Less than Truckload carrier.

Moss began his career as a dock worker and has moved progressively through several senior leadership roles in sales and operations. The resume includes president and Chief Executive Officer of Fed Ex Freight West, vice president – logistics solutions at Southeastern Freight Lines, and most recently senior vice president – operations at ABF Freight.

Ward offers LTL, third-party logistics and brokerage services in 25 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam.