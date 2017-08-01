Mudflap flap settled by judge

MUSKEGON, MI – Fleet Engineers has been cleared in a lawsuit with Tarun Surti and Mudguard Technologies over the design of AeroFlap mudflaps.

The AeroFlap replaces standard mudflaps with a slotted design, promising better aerodynamics and reduced road spray.

Fleet Engineers had claimed Mudguard “committed tortious interference” with business relationships, while Mudguard counterclaimed with the patent infringement case and breach of contract. Judge Paul Maloney ruled that the AeroFlap doesn’t infringe on US Patent RE44,755, and denied Mudguard’s counterclaims.