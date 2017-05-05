Mullen Group announces election of directors

OKOTOKS, AB – Mullen Group has announced eight nominees have been elected to as directors of the company.

Elected via a ballot system, the eight directors will serve in their roles until Mullen Group’s next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The newly elected directors are as follows:

Alan D. Archibald

Greg Bay

Stephen H. Lockwood

Christine McGinley

David E. Mullen

Murray K. Mullen

Philip J. Scherman

Sonia Tibbatts

"I am very pleased to welcome Ms. Christine McGinley and Ms. Sonia Tibbatts to our Board of Directors this year. Ms. McGinley has over 25 years of senior management experience, specializing in the areas of operations, technology and finance, is a member of the Canadian and Alberta Institutes of Chartered Professional Accountants and has her ICD.D designation,” said Murray K. Mullen, chairman, president and Chief Executive Officer of Mullen Group.

“Ms. Tibbatts has over 33 years' experience in the finance and capital markets industry and has a Master of Science degree as well as a Master of Business Administration degree. Both new members of the Board have broad and diverse backgrounds of experience and expertise which I am confident will add value to our Board," he continued.