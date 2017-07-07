NACV Show names official hotels

ATLANTA, GA – Official hotels and room rates have been established for those attending the inaugural North American Commercial Vehicle Show (NACV Show) this September.

“Excitement for the inaugural NACV Show is building, and we expect a North American audience of fleet decision makers, industry leaders and influencers will attend this important industry event in September,” said Larry Turner, president and Chief Executive Officer of Hannover Fairs USA and co-organizer of the NACV Show.

The NACV Show housing website offers available rooms in the Atlanta area starting at US $119 per night. “Now is the time to register to attend the show and to secure accommodations as room blocks are filling up,” added Turner.

The NACV Show is open to the press only on Sunday, September 24 and is open to exhibitors and invited guests on September 25. General admission for fleet representatives and non-exhibiting suppliers is September 26-28.

To register to attend the North American Commercial Vehicle Show 2017, go to attendee registration. To view the entire trade show floor, visit NACV Show 2017 floorplan. A current list of exhibiters is located at NACV Show 2017 exhibitors.