Nav, cam, radio and more

Rand McNally has combined truck navigation, SiriusXM radio, voice assistance, a dash cam, and hands-free calling and texting into OverDryve 8 Pro – a single dashboard device.

Audio plays through truck speakers, while other information comes through an eight-inch high-resolution screen. And it all installs on a magnetic mount that can be removed in a snap, the company says. A “slice” in the mount also offers an extra GPS receiver and built-in SiriusXM radio.

The unit comes pre-loaded with the DriveConnect logbook app, making it ELD-ready. That can be paired with Rand McNally’s ELD 50 or DC 200 plug-in devices.