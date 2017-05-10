Navigation unit with Wi-Fi

The TomTom GO 52 combines connected navigation with Wi-Fi updates and smartphone notifications.

Through the Wi-Fi updates, there is no need to connect to a computer for the latest maps or software. And when a smartphone is connected, the TomTom GO 52 will read SMS and iMessage notes aloud, and provide voice navigation compatibility with Siri and Google Now.

The unit comes with a five-inch touchscreen, and will be in stores by the end of May at a price of $239.99