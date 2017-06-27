Navistar COO to speak at NACV breakfast

Persio Lisboa, executive vice president and COO of Navistar, will be the keynote speaker of the 26th annual Heavy Duty Manufacturers Association Breakfast and Briefing, to be held during the new North American Commercial Vehicle Show in Atlanta.

In an expanded program format from HDMA's previous events at the Mid-America Trucking Show, Lisboa will be preceded with a TED-talk style series of presentations, featuring executive experts speaking on the status of the major industry trends of vehicle electrification, advanced driver-assistance systems, vehicle and freight efficiency, as well as a major customer viewpoint on its adoption of advanced technology.

The event will last three hours from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27. NACV will take place at the Georgia World Congress Center. HDMA is the commercial vehicle division of the Motor and Equipment Manufacturers Association.

"This is a great time to be part of the heavy-duty trucking industry," said Lisboa. "Technology-based innovation offers tremendous benefit. I'm looking forward to engaging with the HDMA and its members on our opportunities to shape the future together."

Included in the purchase of reserved tables or individual tickets to the breakfast is entry to an industry networking reception the prior evening, following the NACV show hours on Sept. 26.

Breakfast and Briefing was first held in 1990 at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Kentucky, and sold out for 15 years straight. Registration for this year's event will be open on July 3.

"The supplier community views the HDMA Breakfast and Briefing as a show of support for the new commercial vehicle show in Atlanta," said HDMA 2017 Chairman Tim Musgrave, president and CEO of Pressure Systems International, "and we've put together an expanded program to showcase industry trends that are critically important to technology providers and suppliers in the commercial vehicle industry."

For more information: www.hdma.org.