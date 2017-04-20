Navistar names Phil Christman president of operations

LISLE, IL – Navistar has announced they've promoted Phil Christman to president of operations. Reporting to Persio Lisboa, Navistar’s chief operating officer, Christman will now oversee procurement, product development, manufacturing and supply chain.

"Over the past two years, Phil has done an outstanding job of helping Navistar complete its turnaround and plan for the future, most recently developing our long-term growth strategy focused on driving operational excellence, growing the core business and building new sources of revenue," said Lisboa.

During his 30 years with Navistar, he has held leadership roles in engineering, led Navistar’s severe service and global businesses, as well as managed the company’s procurement and supply chain functions.

In his most recent role as senior vice-president of joint strategic operations and planning, he led benchmarking initiatives with a focus on making the company more competitive. In addition, Christman played a vital role in developing a strategy that resulted in Navistar’s alliance with Volkswagen Truck & Bus.