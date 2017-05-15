Nearly half the trucks in Southern Ontario blitz fail

OAKVILLE, ON – Almost half of all the commercial vehicles pulled over in a safety blitz last week failed inspection, Halton Regional Police Service’s (HRPS) Oakville District Response Unit announced today.

Over the course of the two-day roadside campaign, 80 vehicles were inspected and 47% flunked due to issues with brakes, tires and other problems.

Police seized seven sets of plates and issued 16 bylaw infractions.

“We recognize there are many trucks on area roads and that some will operate for a considerable amount of time without ever having an independent inspection done,” said Sergeant Gus Bistas of the Oakville District Response Unit.

“The results of this blitz remind us that our work in the realm of commercial motor vehicle safety is ongoing and that we must remain vigilant in our education and enforcement efforts.”

The blitz took place Tuesday, May 9 and Friday, May 12 and was executed in partnership with Peel and Waterloo Regional Police Services, the Ontario Provincial Police, and Town of Oakville.