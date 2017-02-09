New book gives look at how other fleets fix

BLOOMINGTON, IN--If you've ever wondered how other carriers maintain their fleets, you'll want to read a new benchmarking study released by American trucking consultants FTR & Associates in collaboration with a company that publishes trucking-related material, CKCVR.

The researchers surveyed 83 fleet-maintenance executives from small, medium and large for-hire and private fleets. In total, the respondents are responsible for the operation and maintenance of 64,000 medium and heavy duty trucks (primarily class 8) and 120,000 trailers. All duty cycles, vehicle brands, types of trailers and age of equipment were represented.

The resultant 18-page study covers most fleet-maintenance practices including PM intervals, maintenance and repair part and tire costs, preferences for maintenance providers and replacement part purchases.

In addition to the maintenance issues, the report also valuable information regarding average age of vehicles, typical replacement cycles and other details that may be useful as benchmarking tools for North American commercial truck fleets. The report will be particularly helpful for fleets with limited in-house analytics capabilities.

Data was collected in 2016.



