New brass at battery maker aim to disrupt market

COLUMBIA FALLS, MONT -- Randy A. Moore has been named new president and CEO and Tom Shireman the new vice president of manufacturing operations for ZAF Energy Systems Inc. (ZAF), developer of next-generation battery technology. Moore takes the helm of the company as its rechargeable nickel zinc (NiZn) battery is poised to hit the $50-plus billion lead-acid battery market and he calls it "the most disruptive technology available today."

“I believe that ZAF’s nickel-zinc battery is one of the most disruptive technologies available today as a competitive replacement for lead acid and nickel cadmium batteries and with better performance, safety, cost, and reliability, nickel zinc can make a significant dent in the lead acid market,” said Moore. “I am excited to join the ZAF team and look forward to leading the company through its commercialization phase.”

Moore was leader of several technology-oriented companies in the battery, aerospace, defense, and medical product industries. He was the president of EaglePicher Technologies and he worked at Kollsman, Kaman, Westinghouse, E-Systems/Raytheon, and Lucent Technologies.

Shireman also joins ZAF from EaglePicher Technologies.

Moore commented on Shireman’s hire: “The key to a successful battery is meeting customer deadlines, ensuring performance specifications are met, and achieving high levels of quality control. He will certainly get the job done.”

“Bringing on Randy and Tom is a major milestone and demonstrates the confidence that seasoned executives in the battery industry have in our technology and business model,” said Bill Burger, chairman of ZAF Energy Systems. “We have the right product, we’ve cultivated strong partnerships, and now we have the leadership in place to take our nickel zinc batteries to market in a big way.”

Incorporated in 2011 and located in northwestern Montana, ZAF Energy Systems develops and commercializes next-generation battery technologies that use sustainable, non-toxic materials and can be safely and easily recycled. For more information, visit: www.zafsys.com