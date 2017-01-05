New facility the Pride of Fort Erie

MISSISSAUGA, ON -- Pride Group Logistics has opened a new nine-acre terminal--the company’s fourth--in Fort Erie, ON. Other Pride facilities are in Mississauga, Brantford, ON., and Point Claire, QC.

The new location boasts a secure yard, operations center, driver facilities, multiple drive-through service bays, and a truck/trailer wash bay. Pride bought the property at 933 Helena Street last year. It is one exit away from the Peace Bridge that joins Fort Erie, ON to Buffalo, NY.

According to PGL vice president Aman Johal, “being located five minutes from the border will dramatically help us increase the efficiency of our U.S. linehaul drivers as well as improve our service to local customers on both the Ontario and New York sides.

“We are also working on plans to construct a cross-dock and freight consolidation/deconsolidation facility on the property. The Fort Erie terminal is a strategic component of our long-term vision for the company.”