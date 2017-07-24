New insurance covers those without WSIB

TORONTO, ON – Ontario Owner-Operators who opt-out of coverage from the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB), can now purchase a comprehensive coverage alternative from Guarantee Transportation Solution and NAL Insurance.

The two insurance companies recently announced a partnership on the specialized coverage which acts a potential cost-saving measure for those who are able to opt-out of WSIB, as well as an educational tool to teach owner-operators about the importance of a WSIB alternative.

Independent owner-operators are given the option of registering with WSIB and paying premiums for coverage based on insurable earnings, but are not required to be covered as with other types of employees.

Insurance for employees through WSIB covers items such as lost income and necessary medical expenses that result from on-the-job injuries. Without this insurance, owner-operators could have these claims filed under their accident benefits insurance should an on-the-road accident occur, however that may result in substantially higher premiums in future years and could present gaps in coverage. Guarantee Transportation Solution and NAL Insurance hope this new product will bring a unique solution to these problems.

John Farquhar, Transportation Risk Solutions Specialist at The Guarantee, says the company is always looking for best practices to help keep their clients covered.

“These best practice controls must include a good solid alternative workplace coverage that is mandated for all Owner Operators,” he said.

The new product requires owner-operators paying into the program or those paying into the program on their behalf to make reports to Guarantee Transportation Solution ensure compliance similar to those under the WSIB program in order to minimize risk.