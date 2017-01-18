New mDRIVE features

Mack Trucks has just introduced mDRIVE Rolling Start and Auto Neutral, two new standard-equipment features designed to improve jobsite performance and safety. They're on both normal and HD versions of the automated manual transmission, well suited to paving and concrete applications.

Rolling Start allows drivers to shift the transmission into drive without pressing the truck’s service brakes. This eliminates the possibility of creating a bump in the paving surface, which is a critical benefit for paving applications.

Several construction applications, including concrete mixers, rely on remote throttle controls. By automatically shifting the transmission into neutral when the parking brake is set, the new Auto Neutral feature helps improve jobsite safety by reducing the possibility of the truck moving due to throttle application.

Engineered to work exclusively with Mack’s MP series engines, these transmissions are a key component of the company's integrated powertrain. Both transmissions offer up to four reverse gear ratios.

Originally introduced in 2010 for highway applications, the mDRIVE has been standard in Pinnacle models since 2014. The more rugged mDRIVE HD was launched in 2015, standard in Granite models. In 2016, the HD model was offered in two new versions featuring low-ratio creeper gears in both 13- and 14-speed versions.