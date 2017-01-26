New outfit will help you take on Amazon

TECUMSEH, ON-- CX North America Information Services Inc. (CX North America) has opened for business, operating out of the southeastern community of Tecumseh, ON.. moments away from the Ambassador Bridge linking Canada to Detroit. CX North America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Transport Exchange Group based in the United Kingdom and operator of two of its largest freight exchanges.

Transport Exchange Group also operates CX Euro, another wholly-owned subsidiary operating out of its headquarters in the Netherlands. More than 4,500 companies currently rely on collaboration services from Transport Exchange Group.

According to a statement from CX North America, "CX North America believes the need for better visibility, agility, efficiency, collaboration and control across carrier partners and assets has never been greater, especially in North America.

There are, for example, reports that Amazon, in addition to buying trailers and cargo planes, is building a software application that will match truck drivers with shippers, eliminating the need for third-party brokers. Likewise, Uber launched a new division – Uber Freight – and acquired Otto, a self-driving trucking company. Uber Freight’s marketplace will directly connect shippers with trucks.

Today’s carriers, brokers and 3PLs must step up their game to compete effectively in this rapidly changing environment. CX North America, by virtue of its industry expertise, professional tools and unparalleled support network, is in a unique position to help change the dynamics North American transportation companies face."

Lyall Cresswell, president and CEO of CX North America, CX Euro and Transport Exchange Group, explains: “CX North America gives firms the ability to keep track of their freight, drivers and partner carriers in real time from first customer contact to proof of delivery--and achieve the highest return possible from their business assets. Our tools also help maximize fuel usage and decrease carbon emissions through the strategic use of resources.

"With CX North America, a company with 50 vehicles has the capability to deliver the same levels of service and coverage as a company with 1,000 vehicles. Our no-risk solutions can be implemented quickly without the need for major infrastructure investments and extensive integration. This level of agility is a critical competitive tool in today’s fast-changing landscape.”