New VersaCold COO brings 36 years of experience to job

VANCOUVER-- Michele (Mike) Arcamone is the new chief operating officer at VersaCold Logistics Services, Canada's largest temperature-controlled specialists, VersaCold President and CEO Doug Harrison has announced. VANCOUVER--Canada's largest temperature-controlled specialists, VersaCold President and CEO Doug Harrison has announced.

Arcamone brings to his new job 36 years of experience in production, operations, quality management, supply chain, executive leadership, engineering, and general management. Most recently, he was the President of the Commercial Aircraft division of Bombardier.

Arcamone's background includes several senior executive roles such as President and CEO of General Motors Korea, vice president of the Powertrain Europe Division for General Motors, and a number of other plant manager roles. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in administrative management from Concordia University and a diploma in management from McGill University.

"Throughout his career," VersaCold says in a prepared statement, "Mike has focused on leadership, customer commitment, and employee engagement."