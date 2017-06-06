Newfoundland convoys raise nearly $78K

ST. JOHN’S--This past weekend two truck convoys in Newfoundland & Labrador--one in St. John's, the other in Corner Brook--raised almost $78,000 that will go to the Janeway Children's Hospital Foundation. The convoys are organized by a group of good-hearted transportation-industry personnel who call themselves the Just For Kids Transportation Group.

On Sunday morning in St. John's, drivers met at the Goodyear retread plant to submit their pledges and register. Then all 116 trucks drove in an 8-km.-long convoy to the Janeway Children’s Hospital. Once there, the trucks circled the institution, and later in the day, with the help of two young former patients of the Janeway, the truckers delivered a cheque for $61,120.

A day earlier, over in Corner Brook, a convoy of 46 trucks started at Armour Transportation and circled the city, a trip that included a drive-by of the new hospital construction site. The drivers involved raised $16,058. This year marks the fourth time Corner Brook truckers joined the convoy and they doubled last year's efforts.

The convoys coincide with the Janeway Hospital's annual fundraising telethon, which is broadcast live by the local CTV affiliate, NTV, and features local talent and celebrates the efforts of volunteers. This year the telethon raised over $3.4 million that will be put toward the purchase and maintainence of new medical equipment

The Just for Kids Transportation Group starts preparing months in advance of the June event, with committee meetings to brainstorm ideas and improve on past efforts. Most of the money comes from the individual truck drivers who collect pledges from friends, family and customers.

Both events were hosted by Marine Atlantic Inc., who provided a barbeque of hot dogs and hamburgers, assisted by Atlantic Grocery Distributors who delivered the supplies and provided trucks to safely store the food before and during the event.

Comments Gerry Dowden, President of East Can Transport Services Inc., "Everyone has had some connection with families of children who need quality medical attention. The truckers of this province are so generously giving of their time and their trucks to help these kids receive this care. We are hopeful that our contribution will assist the Janeway obtain and maintain the much-needed equipment to help our kids.

"On behalf of the Just For Kids Transportation Group, we want to thank all drivers and their families who participated. In addition, we must recognize the carriers who gave willingly of their trucks so that their drivers could use them in the convoy."

For more information visit www.teddybearconvoy.com and www.janewayfoundation.nf.ca .