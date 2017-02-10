Next Gen training open until March 3

TORONTO, ON – A new school term is about to begin for the Ontario Trucking Association’s Next Generation program, which for the first year will also include the Business Leaders program. But the deadline to register is March 3.

The four-part Next Generation Certificate program, specializing in leadership communication, is delivered by the Humphrey Group. The new Business Leaders program – open to Next Generation graduates -- was developed with York University’s Schulich Executive Education Center, focusing on innovation.

For more information, contact lak.shoan@ontruck.org.