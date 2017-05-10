No injuries after small plane clips truck in freak collision

FREMONT, OH – When truck driver Russ Street heard an odd ‘thud’ while driving down an Ohio highway, he initially thought he may have blown tire.

Instead, when Street pulled his vehicle over to check, he found a plane landing gear was sticking out of his trailer.

It turns out, Street’s trailer was clipped by a small plane as it made its approach to land. According to reports, no one was injured and the pilot landed the plane on its belly at the Fremont Airport.

State police say they aren’t sure why the plane was coming in for its landing so low and that the 71-year-old pilot, John Randall, was out for a short practice flight.

Federal Aviation Administration investigators are expected to arrive at the airport this week.