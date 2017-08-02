Noregon updates JPRO software

Noregon has updated the JPRO Professional software launched earlier this year.

Version 2 of the diagnostic and repair offering includes new alerts about vehicle health, such as those that will tell technicians if a DPF needs a regen. Additional bi-directional controls, meanwhile, mean technicians spend less time switching between tools, the company says. The latest JPRO software includes DEF doser pump override tests, actuator tests, and air management tests.

Additional support for emission systems tests can be traced directly to customer feedback, Noregon adds.

All customers with an active JPRO Professional licence receive free updates throughout the year.