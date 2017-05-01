OBIT: Doug Conley, Shamrock Marketing founder

LOUISVILLE, KY – Doug Conley, the Chief Executive Officer of Shamrock Marketing and long-time director with the Tire Retread and Repair Information Bureau, has died at the age of 69.

The Toronto native trained in business at Seneca College, and began his career at the Toronto Star before joining Ogilvy and Mather and then becoming the Canadian marketing manager for General Tire in 1970.

In 1980 he became one of the partners behind Pilote Marketing in Barrie, Ontario, which distributed inner tubes, specialty tires, curing tubes, and curing envelopes. His next venture, in 1992, was to become an owner in Shamrock Marketing, supplying Bulldog curing envelopes and rubber products, consumables, and equipment to the tire retread industry.

Conley spent several years as a director with the Tire Retread and Repair Information Bureau.