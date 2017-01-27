OBITUARY: Stan Williamson, 1925-2017

The man who was arguably the backbone of the Canadian Fleet Maintenance Seminar through its best years, Stan Williamson, has died at the age of 91.

Born on September 9, 1925, he died on January 23 in London, ON.

A Shell Oil employee for 38 years, Stan had been a member of the Automotive Transportation Service Superintendents Association since 1963. In 1985 he took over as general manager of the CFMS, successfully guiding it with his calm hand through to 2001.

Ron Gervais, vaunted brake guru, long-time Bendix man, and active supporter of the ATSSA and CFMS over his own long career, remembers Stan this way:

"The simplest word I know about Stan is 'nice'. Since he and I retired, we travelled together quite a bit. Day in and day out he was nice to be with.

"His handling of CFMS back in the day was very professional. He was a no-nonsense manager of other people’s money. I sure am proud that he entered my life for a spell."

Predeceased by his wife Pauline, Stan was father to Mark and Carol and brother to one surviving sister, Corry. He was predeceased by his other siblings Margaret, Eleanor, Jean, Joy, Doris, and Jack.

A memorial service will be held at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1997 Dundas Street East, London, ON, on Saturday, January 28 at 3:00 p.m., with visitation one hour prior (2 - 3 p.m.). Donations may be made in Stan's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to a charity of your choice.