Omadi, TomTom join forces to improve towing experience

SILICON SLOPES, UT – Towing software provider Omadi and telematics solution provider TomTom Telematics have announced they’ve joined forces in the U.S. to improve towing efficiencies. This alliance will enhance current integration by providing customers easy access to both the Omadi software platform and TomTom’s fleet management software TomTom WEBFLEET.

The Omadi app will integrate with the TomTom PRO 7250 and the app will run independently on the TomTom PRO 8275 driver terminal.

"It is my pleasure to announce that Omadi's towing software platform will now be integrated at the highest level with our driver terminals and with WEBFLEET,” said Torsten Grunzig, director of North American sales for TomTom Telematics. “Omadi is known for its strength in configurability and efficiency, and this solution offers a game-changing service to the towing industry."

With this integration, towing companies will not need to switch back and forth between TomTom and Omadi to complete business processes. Tow Truck Operators will be able to accept a job in the Omadi app on their phone and the TomTom PRO 7250 will automatically start navigating to the location.

However, because the Omadi app runs independently on the TomTom PRO 8275, and the device comes equipped with a built-in camera – tow truck operators will not need to use a smartphone to utilize the app.

The integration of the two platforms allows tow truck operators to access the data needed to make smart business decisions and be more efficient in real-time. Tow companies have the ability to access features like PTO (Power Take-Off) and ignition tracking, location and patrol history, and driver behaviour metrics.

With the use of TomTom WEBFLEET’s real-time vehicle location tracking, Omadi virtual geo-fencing allows tow companies to send a driver to respond to a roadside assistance call. Subsequently, Omadi will automatically time stamp a driver’s arrival and updates their status on the dispatch screen. This feature will help reduce the amount of phone calls between the operator and dispatch.

"We are excited about our collaboration with TomTom Telematics, a recognized telematics leader in the towing industry. This will result in more opportunities to provide the best possible service to our joint clients," said Charles Lukens, Chief Executive Officer of Omadi.